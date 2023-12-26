CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two dogs have died following a house fire in north Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Crews responded to the 4300 block of Canipe Drive around 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officials say firefighters were able to control the incident in 12 minutes.

No firefighters or civilians were hurt, however the two dogs did die. Investigators say the fire was accidental and started in the kitchen on the range cooktop.

The estimated property damage is $25,000.