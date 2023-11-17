CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte Fire Department battled two separate fires early Friday morning, resulting in thousands of dollars in damage.

The first fire happened around 1 a.m. Friday, Nov. 17, at a home in the 6000 block of Springhouse Lane. It took emergency crews about 21 minutes to put out the blaze.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Charlotte Fire said investigators deemed the first fire accidental due to firepit embers igniting the wood decking/organic materials on the rear deck area of the home. Fire officials said the homeowners have been displaced and estimated damages are $97,000.

The second reported fire happened around 5:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 17, at an apartment complex in the 6600 block Yateswood Drive.

Charlotte Fire reports that 30 firefighters controlled the fire in about 34 minutes. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.