CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — While searching for a missing man, detectives found two people dead, according to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD).

Authorities said they searched in the 300 block of Green Needles Court that afternoon of Wednesday, December 27, and found the two individuals. No foul play is suspected.

CMPD has not identified the deceased; however, police referenced a missing person report in the disappearance of 36-year-old Cedric Watts, who was last seen getting into a Lyft rideshare on December 20.