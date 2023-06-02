CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Independence Boulevard was closed in both directions following a wreck involving downed power lines Friday morning, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. Lanes started to open by 6:15 a.m. Friday.

The early morning accident was near the Eastway Drive interchange.

Medic reported that two people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Traffic was backed up on Independence this morning.

Duke Energy said that 1,400 customers were without power in the area, with power restoration coming around 10 a.m. Friday.