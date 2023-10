CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A multi-vehicle crash shut down several lanes on I-85 northbound in the University City area Monday afternoon, NCDOT and Charlotte Fire said.

One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, Medic said.

The wreck occurred near mile marker 46 near the W. Mallard Creek Church Road exit.

The expected impact on traffic was high. Roadways were expected to be fully reopened by 3 p.m.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Multiple vehicle accident on I 85N before 485 (between Mallard Creek Road and 485) two lanes are closed. Use caution and try to find an alternate route. Significant delays in the area please use extreme caution around emergency vehicles. pic.twitter.com/oveihBii8x — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) October 9, 2023