CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A CATS bus driver and passenger are seriously injured following a shootout between the two on board a bus Thursday near the Charlotte Premium Outlets, according to the Charlotte Area Transit System.

The shooting happened at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, May 18, near the 8500 block of Outlets Blvd.

Charlotte Area Transit System reports a CATS bus driver, who is an employee of RATP Dev, was operating Route 56 when they had an argument with a passenger.

The passenger pulled a firearm on the driver, and the driver also pulled out a firearm, CATS said.

Both individuals shot at each other, according to authorities. At this time, Medic is reporting both people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“CMPD officers responded and secured the scene. Both weapons have been recovered, and there is no threat to the public,” CATS said.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation.

“CATS regrets this tragic accident. All employees’ and riders’ safety and well-being are a top priority and concern. CATS policy does not allow any employee to have a weapon on CATS property or while performing their job,” CATS said in a released statement on Thursday.