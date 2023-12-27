CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two ‘young people’ have been pronounced dead at the hospital following a shooting in northeast Charlotte Wednesday, CMPD confirmed.

Their ages and identities have not yet been released. CMPD said both are believed to be juveniles, but authorities are still working to confirm their ages.

The double deadly shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, at an apartment in the 4400 block of Merlane Drive, CMPD said.

(Trevor Beck/Queen City News)

Medic said the two people were initially transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries before they were pronounced deceased at the medical facility.

CMPD said they’re in the very early stages of this homicide investigation. This case remains open and ongoing.