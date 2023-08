CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two lanes are blocked on northbound Interstate 77 after a vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.

The N.C. Department of Transportation said the incident occurred at 4:29 p.m. just south of Billy Graham Parkway (Exit 6). Two sustained minor injuries, according to Medic. The lanes are blocked just after Exit 6B.

NCDOT expects the incident to be cleared by 6:30 p.m. As of 5 p.m. traffic is backed up beyond Arrowood Road (Mile Marker 2.2)