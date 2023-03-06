CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two lanes were shut down on I-77 northbound near Uptown midday on Monday due to a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The incident occurred on I-77 near W. Trade Street and Exit 10 on mile marker 9.9 around 11 a.m. on Monday. All lanes were expected to be reopened by Noon.

It is unknown at this time what led to the accident or exactly how many vehicles were involved and no injuries have been reported.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route with a high volume of traffic expected for a period of time.