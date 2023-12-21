CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people have been arrested after leading deputies on a chase from Cabarrus County into Charlotte, authorities said.

The ordeal started at 11:10 p.m. Wednesday when a deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation. After approaching the vehicle, deputies said the driver immediately fled, and a chase began. Deputies said the chase “became too reckless” and they canceled the pursuit.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police helicopter was able to follow the suspect vehicle where it stopped under the overpass at I-77 and Morehead Street, where the two suspects got out of the vehicle and tried to run away.

CMPD officers were able to converge on the area and take the two suspects into custody along Elliot Street, just several blocks away from Bank of America Stadium.

Deputies with the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene to take the two suspects into custody. The suspects’ identities and related charges have not yet been released.