CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “We’re in a crisis with our young people, they do not know how to de-escalate and there’s so much violence and they don’t know how to work through things instead of killing one another,” said Beverly Knox Davis, the Founder of Brighter Day Outreach.

She organized and hosted a youth explosion aimed at helping youth learn how to de-escalate issues and communicate effectively.

“So we need to lock arms together and work together to come up with a different plan as adults and leaders in every community.”

In the last week, a 16-year-old was arrested and charged with the double murder of Michael Anthony Brown Jr. and Jareese Raivon Floybert. And there’s been a recent string of mass car thefts at local dealerships by juveniles. Across the country, KIA and Hyundai dealers are combatting “Kia boys” – a social media group of juveniles hotwiring and stealing cars.

“We’ve had several counselors that are in the building, also some pastors, so there are some churches in the area that they can connect with. And as well as those counselors and their resources. And we just connected with someone who is wanting to come back and give laptops and free health insurance and behavioral health,” Knox Davis said.

Emanuel says he left the outreach event with several tools he can use if he’s ever struggling.

“They talked about what they personally made mistakes of and following what not to go down and do, I don’t have to go through that and I can just look at myself like I can do this but I’m a better person and I don’t fall out of my plan,” he said.

During its recurring cops and cars event, Charlotte Mecklenburg Police chief Johnny Jennings is hoping that sound will curb young people’s interest in getting into crime rings. He says the main purpose of the community event is to allow young people to see officers outside of responding to service calls.

“To get to know us on a personal level. And I’ve had a chance to talk to a lot of the young people out here today and just to know that you know, associate police with being human beings as well” Jennings said.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Stephen Rosenburg with the Ferrari Club of North Carolina provided more than 10 cars for the event. He says their biggest goal is to make everyone feel special.

“To hear that roar is something special. And they’re hearing it when they can see it, touch it, and talk about it. And we really encourage the drivers to talk to the kids so they know how they got the car. Because a common question is, how did you get that car while we didn’t steal it? We worked hard. And I think that’s positive for both the drivers and for the teens who are here,” Rosenburg said.