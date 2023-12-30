CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people are injured following a crash in southeast Charlotte, Medic confirmed.

Officials responded to the intersection of Independence Blvd and W.T. Harris Blvd around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Two vehicles were involved and two people were trapped. Medic says it took the Charlotte Fire Department 15 minutes to extract both people.

All three victims were transported to a local hospital; one with life-threatening injuries, one with serious injuries and the third with minor injuries.

Queen City News is working to confirm what led up to the incident.