CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people are injured after being hit by a vehicle in Midtown, Medic confirmed.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. Saturday on the 1500 block of East 4th Street.

Both people who were injured were transported to a local hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and one with minor injuries.

Queen City News has reached out to learn how this incident happened and if anyone else was injured.