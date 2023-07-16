CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people are recovering after a shooting in the 2000 block of Laysan Teal Lane Sunday evening, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Officers say they were called for an assault with a deadly weapon at the apartment complex off West Mallard Creek Church Road around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 16.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

According to authorities, two people were found shot. Both victims were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and the other with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting, but did say no arrests have been made so far.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or at charlottecrimestoppers.com.