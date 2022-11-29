CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people were killed in an overnight crash just outside of uptown Charlotte, Medic confirmed.

The fatal accident happened just after 12:00 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the corner of W Trade Street and Wesley Heights Way.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your in

Medic confirmed that two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

The deadly wreck occurred where the streetcar comes through. CATS announced overnight that the CityLYNX Gold Line would be temporarily delayed due to the accident blocking the tracks.

“Streetcars will operate between Sunnyside and CTC stations,” CATS said.

Expect delays along the CityLYNX Gold Line due to a vehicle accident blocking the tracks at Wesley Heights. Streetcars will operate between Sunnyside and CTC stations. pic.twitter.com/Xv8927OrGr — CATSRideTransit (@CATSRideTransit) November 29, 2022

Queen City News is working to gather more information about this accident.