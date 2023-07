CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people were taken to the hospital from a crash Friday night at the interaction on Sam Wilson Road and Wilkinson Boulevard, according to Mecklenburg Emergency Services (Medic).

The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Friday, July 14. Medic says two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not said what led up to the crash or if anyone is facing charges.