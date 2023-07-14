CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they arrested two teen suspects Friday in the murder of a Charlotte man.

Savion Rashaad Lockhart died and another person suffered a gunshot wound in the 2400 block of Turtle Point Road on Saturday, July 8. Lockhart died at the hospital while the other victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Authorities arrested 17-year-old juvenile suspect and 19-year-old Reginald Marsaeus Moses on Thursday. After transporting them to the Uptown Law Enforcement Center for an interview, they transferred Moses to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. Officials sent the 17-year-old to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Both teens face charges of:

Murder

Attempted Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon

Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon

Authorities notified Lockhart’s family of the arrests. The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.