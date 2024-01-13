CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — High school musicals are taking center stage at the Belk Theatre on Sunday, January 13, at the 10th annual Blumey Awards.

Thirty-four Charlotte-area schools will be represented in the event by 64 students, 24 teachers and 30 alumni.

One of those alumni, Thomas Laub, a Providence Day show grad and two-time Tony Award-winning producer. Laub will host the event, with Brigida Mack.

Mekhai Lee, Maya Sistruck, Justin Rivers and Sayo Oni will be featured performers at the event.

For more information or to purchase tickets, CLICK HERE.