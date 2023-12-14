CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte MEDIC says they transported two people for severe injuries after a two-vehicle Sharon Road wreck Thursday morning.

The wreck scene, close to Selwyn Elementary School and Alexander Graham Middle School, occurred at Sharon and Ferncliff roads around 7 a.m.

Queen City News reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and is working to learn if any students or school employees were involved.

Myers Park High School students were involved but were uninjured.

Queen City News had a crew on scene and will have more details once they come into the newsroom.