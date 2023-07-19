***UPDATE: The two girls were located safely, CMPD said Wednesday.***

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two young girls are missing in east Charlotte and the family is concerned over their whereabouts, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Charlotte residents Addison Torres, 9, and Charielys Nazario, 12, were last seen by 5200 Firelight Lane around 5 p.m. on Tuesday nearby their home in east Charlotte.

Investigators said they believed the two young girls fled the area on foot. Torres is described as 4’3″ and 76 pounds with long dark hair and brown eyes. Nazario is described as 4’5″ and 110 pounds with black hair and dark brown eyes.

Anyone that sees them is asked to call 911.