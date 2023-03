CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A U-Haul truck fire and wreck Thursday morning on the I-277/Freedom Drive interchange is causing delays.

MEDIC reported that emergency personnel took one patient from the scene with serious injuries. Reportedly, the wreck happened around 3 a.m.

Early footage from the scene shows the truck with furniture and other items strewn along the road, making the route impassible.