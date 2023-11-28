CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A detention officer is out of a job after she smuggled items to an inmate, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says.

On November 28, MCSO announced that Detention Officer Tiffieny Blanks was arrested for and charged with bringing a cell phone and tobacco product to an inmate at Mecklenburg County Detention Center.

Blanks was employed from May 4, 2022, to November 28, 2023, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say they began investigating Blanks after getting reports that she was smuggling illegal items inside the detention center.

Upon reviewing security footage, officials say a cell phone and vape devices were found. State law prohibits providing such items to inmates.

“Any involvement in unlawful activities within the detention facility is unacceptable,” Sheriff McFadden said in a statement. “This not only jeopardizes the safety of our hardworking staff but also comprises the security within our institution. I commend the MCSO staff for their efforts during this investigation.”