CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — In a unanimous vote, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission voted on Wednesday to approve a new light rail stop between the East/West station and the New Bern station. This new location will be by Publix and Sycamore Brewing.

Officials will now start working on the design of the new light rail stop. The goal is to open the pedestrian crossing first, with the station open by 2026.

The project will start sometime between late 2024 and early 2025.

Work will begin on the new station on the Publix side first, city officials said.

