CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — While Charlotte is known as the banking capital of the South, it is also a growing hot spot for EV battery manufacturing.

In recent years, a number of electric vehicle-related companies have relocated or announced expansion in the Charlotte area, creating thousands of jobs in the process.

“This is really the next generation’s scenario,” said UNC Charlotte mechanical engineering professor Dr. Jun Xu.

Xu is also the director of the university’s Battery Complexity, Autonomous, Vehicle and Electrification (BATT CAVE) Research Center.

“Yes, that is a long name,” he said.

It’s a first-of-its-kind research center, focused on advancing the fast-growing industry of battery and vehicle technology.

“The basic idea is we try to improve the overall efficiency of the transportation system,” Xu said.

A miniature track inside the research facility is one example of what students are working on. They are helping design and study self-driving cars that not only communicate with each other, but also with infrastructure like traffic lights.

“I mean no driver is needed, and you can even play poker in your car,” Xu said with a laugh.

In recent years, the research center has caught the attention of a growing number of companies in the industry.

Albermarle Corporation and Alpitronic, two companies expanding in Charlotte, both credited the BATT CAVE as reason for investing in the region.

“A lot of companies are going towards more EV focus and there are a lot of questions that need to be answered and they are going to need to be answered in the upcoming decades,” UNC Charlotte doctoral student John Sherman said.

Sherman is studying mechanical engineering with a focus on the properties, safety and function of EV batteries.

He represents the next generation of workers that companies expanding in Charlotte hope to attain.

“There is a strong need, not only in science and engineering technology, but also in creating a labor force,” Xu said.