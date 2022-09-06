CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are working to learn the identity of a man who was struck and killed by a Jeep as he was walking across a dark roadway in east Charlotte early Saturday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said Medic was driving along Camp Stewart Road on Sept. 3 around 12:36 a.m. when they came upon the crash.

Medic reportedly saw a pedestrian and a Jeep Grand Cherokee in the roadway. Paramedics pronounced the pedestrian dead minutes later.

Detectives said the initial investigation revealed that a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling northwest on Camp Stewart Road when it struck a man with the right front passenger side of his vehicle.

The man appeared to be walking across the roadway in a “very dark, non-crosswalk area,” investigators said.

The 46-year-old driver of the Jeep was screened for impairment and was determined not to be impaired. Police also said excessive speed did not appear to be a factor in the crash.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Investigator said the pedestrian that was killed remains unidentified. He was described as a “light-skinned male” possibly in his 40s with short dark hair and a beard.

Authorities said the CMPD Missing Persons Unit has been notified of the incident.

Anyone with information about the crash or the identity of the pedestrian are asked to call Detective Kupfer at 704-432-2169, extension 1, or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.