UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Union County woman is celebrating after striking luck on a scratch-off purchase, North Carolina Lottery officials announced on Friday.

Marshville resident Wanda Jordan purchased a $10 ticket from SPI Express on East Marshville Boulevard. The ticket was a Triple 777 scratch-off.

Jordan claimed her prize on Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. She’ll take home $498,753 after taxes.