CHARLOTTE, N.C (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte Fire truck was involved in an accident in University City Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, Engine 27 was involved in a motor vehicle accident at approximately 2:50 p.m. Dec. 26. It occurred near the corner of University City Boulevard and Ikea Blvd.

One person was treated with minor injuries, Medic said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is investigating, Charlotte Fire said.