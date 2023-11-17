CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — More than 2,400 gallons of sewage spilled into Mallard Creek in the University area Friday.

According to Charlotte Water, crews responded to a wastewater overflow near the 9700 block of North Tryon Street. A pipe failure caused the spill.

Mallard Creek flows east into the Rocky River in Cabarrus County.

“A majority of wastewater overflows can be prevented with your help,” said Cam Coley, spokesperson at Charlotte Water. “Anything put in plumbing or a manhole can cause wastewater overflows, spilling raw sewage into your street, your creek or even inside your own home. Even products labeled as ‘flushable’ do not breakdown in the sewer system and can contribute to clogging.”

The owner or operator of any wastewater collection or treatment works is required to issue a press release when an untreated wastewater discharge of 1,000 gallons or more reaches surface waters.