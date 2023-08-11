CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A University area apartment complex was the source of a large wastewater discharge Thursday.

According to the property owners of Heather Ridge off W.T. Harris Boulevard, there were 2,300 gallons of untreated wastewater that was discharged into Toby Creek. Charlotte NC Apartments SPE, LLC said immediate action was taken to stop the flow near Meadow Vista Road and prevent further discharge.

Toby Creek flows into Mallard Creek.

The North Carolina Division of Water Resources was notified of the event on Friday and is reviewing the matter.

General Statute 143-215.1C requires that the owner or operator of any wastewater collection or treatment works to issue a press release when an untreated wastewater discharge of at least 1,000 gallons reaches surface waters.