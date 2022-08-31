CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An ‘unusual smell’ prompted an emergency response Wednesday morning on an American Airlines plane at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The incident happened at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31. According to an American Airlines spokesperson, American Airlines Flight 563 from Philadelphia to Charlotte landed as scheduled and the off-boarding of passengers from the plane was normal.

Ground crew members who opened the luggage compartment to remove bags and parcels noticed an ‘unusual smell’ inside the cargo hold, American Airlines said.

The workers notified airport and airline personnel, calling in Charlotte Fire Department crews as part of their regular procedures for these kinds of instances.

Firefighters arrived, checked out the hold, and discovered one of the containers inside the hold contained a bottle of nail polish that had broken. The smell was from the broken bottle of polish. No one was injured, and the plane is back in service. Andrew Trull, American Airlines spokesman

Airport fire trucks and several CFD firefighters assisted in checking out and clearing the incident.

A total of five fire trucks responded to the scene on Wednesday.