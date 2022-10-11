CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The upper-level roadway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport has partially reopened after work on the initial phase of the canopy construction was completed, officials said Monday.

The roadway was closed on September 27 as traffic began. Travelers reported long lines as traffic was directed to the lower level for both drop-off and pick-up.

Airport officials said contractors will continue working on the new canopy at night for the next 18 months.

During that time, the upper-level roadway will be open for passenger drop-off and pick-up during the day and closed nightly.

The Airport said passengers should continue to arrive early and expect periodic delays.

Airport officials also said customers should expect the following:

Airline curbside ticket counters are set to reopen on Wednesday, October 12.

Special Assistance Zones have returned to their normal location on the upper-level roadway in front of the center door.

Door 2, the center door, and Door 5 have reopened for entry and exit on the upper level (Departures/Ticketing).

The smoking area is located on the east end of Departures/Ticketing.

CLT’s Cell Phone Lot on Josh Birmingham Parkway will reopen on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Currently, it’s temporarily located in the Daily North Lot.

Express Deck shuttle bus pick up and drop off remains on the Arrivals/Baggage Claim level, in the bus lane Zone 2.

Curbside Valet check-in is now on the first level of the Hourly Deck. There are signs directing customers to the new location. A temporary check-in counter is located inside the west subterranean walkway to assist with check-in/checkout operations.

Airport officials said the $608 million Terminal Lobby Expansion project continues to add 366,000 square feet of new and renovated space at the airport’s entrance. Construction is scheduled to be completed in 2025.