CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Plans are underway to knock down some of Uptown Charlotte’s art to make way for development.

According to a spokesperson, crews plan to tear down two murals for a property at the corner of East Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and South College Street.

One artist says they signed waivers that their work would eventually be torn down, but now demolition is getting closer.

Art is meant to be seen.

“Honestly, I was in awe,” said Dionna Bright, the model for the mural “Where Inspiration and Strength Blooms.“

There’s no way you can miss it.

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ that’s my face,” said Bright.

Bright had no idea when she sent her friend some photos, she’d wind up being the face of the mural.

“Then I see it on Twitter, the same day I’m riding the light rail with my mom, and I’m like, ‘Ahhhh!'” said Bright.

Bright says she’s always smiling, but her friend selected a different expression for the mural.

“It feels surreal and exciting for the community, and it’s huge!” said Bright.

She’s a photographer and got to document and ‘people watch’ on the final days as the three mural artists completed their work in April 2022.

“It was both a beautiful expression but also beautiful to see representation within the city and how the community was engaging with it,” said Bright.

In recent weeks, she heard rumblings and even drove by to see that the building bearing the mural was being knocked down.

“At the time that I had driven by, my face was intact,” she said, laughing.

It still is, but we don’t know for how much longer.

“I would love for it to stay up forever.”

A spokesperson for the property says the mural and another one near the street corner will be torn down.

“It does make me upset that the community won’t be able to experience it,” said Bright.

“This is a beautiful spot, right by the convention center,” said Bright. “I want people to walk out and be like, ‘Oh cool, what’s going on in the city?'”

She’s hoping what’s destroyed will be built back up.

“I feel it’s important that art is valued and artists in our city are appreciated,” said Bright.

A spokesperson for the property says they look forward to working with artists in the future.

The property owner, Millenium Venture Capital, won’t share with us what’s being built on the property.

In May 2022, the previous owner, Duke Energy, told the Charlotte Observer that MVC was planning to put in luxury apartments and develop a mixed-use space on the property once the property was sold.