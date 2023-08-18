CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Uptown will be a little more colorful this weekend.

The Charlotte Pride Festival is happening this Saturday and Sunday. This is Charlotte’s largest street festival. The parade features local and national performers, musicians, and vendors. The parade is tomorrow afternoon from one to four.

All activities are happening rain or shine. Charlotte Pride held its first event in 2001 and 2,000 people showed up then. That number grew to 275,000 in 2022.

Organizers say they’re often asked why pride isn’t in June. They say it comes down to scheduling. There are frequently other large events or festivals through May, June, and July in Uptown.

They also say an August celebration gives them better time to coordinate with their festival partners.