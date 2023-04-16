CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Uptown Farmers Market is officially back open for its fourth season.

The market features locally grown fresh fruits to support local farmers and address food security in our community each Saturday of the month. Those who receive SNAP benefits will be able to get an additional $100 to spend if they spend an initial $50 at the market, organizers say. This is in response to the recent ending of additional SNAP benefits brought on by the pandemic and that isn’t all that organizers are doing to address hunger in Charlotte.

“There is also a beautiful painting at the welcome tent that was done by Curtis King, who also did a mural at the market,” market manager Jan Johnson said. “We are auctioning that off and all of our proceeds we’ll go to a fund called the Community Table Fund. We use that money to buy produce from the farmers that’s left at the end of every market. We send that to Roof Above kitchens where they prepare meals for the homeless.”

The market is open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday rain or shine all the way through December, 9th.