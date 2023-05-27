CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in Uptown Charlotte after a man was shot and killed overnight, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Saturday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1:30 a.m. near 500 W. 3rd Street, not far from Romare Bearden Park. A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Operations command, Medic, CFD, and victim services were among the departments that responded to the scene.

There is no mention of a suspect and this remains an active investigation. Det. Sinnott is the lead on the case.

The Charlotte Knights, who play at the ballpark adjacent to Romare Bearden, were on the road Friday night in Jacksonville.