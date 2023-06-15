CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An early morning shooting in uptown Charlotte left one person fighting for their life, Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed on Thursday.

Emergency personnel responded to calls at some point before 4:30 a.m. on College Street near 6th and 7th Streets in uptown Charlotte.

The scene had been cleared by 5:30 a.m. One person was transported to an area medical center to be treated for life-threatening injuries, Queen City News learned.

There is no mention of a suspect or motive in the shooting and this remains an active investigation. We’ll have more details as they come into the newsroom.