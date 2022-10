CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four people were injured in a crash involving a bus in Uptown Charlotte early Thursday morning, according to Medic.

The crash happened near 4th Street and Church Street around 12:40 a.m.

Officials said four people were taken “non-emergency” to the hospital.

Queen City News is working to learn more about what led up to the crash.