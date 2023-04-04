CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Last September, the former Epicentre was rebranded as the Queen City Quarter under new ownership. Nearly seven months later, the roughly 302,000-square-foot Uptown complex looks untouched.

“It’s a little disappointing just because I know how it used to look,” Charlotte native Jayla Hutchinson said.

It’s no surprise that those who frequent the property for lunch at the RedEye Diner were unaware of the property’s rebrand following a foreclosure auction in August.

“Nope, did not know that. I did not know that” another Charlotte native Antwaine said.

The Queen City Quarter is in its transitional phase.

After its previous owner foreclosed on the property last year, a new property management team took over. CBRE is a commercial real estate services and investment firm with offices on the property.

“We are really excited about the progress we have made, so far,” CBRE leasing broker Kaitlyn Fitch said.

Fitch says the goal is to create a safe family-friendly environment, that means upping safety protocol and finding the right tenants to occupy the space. Before the COVID pandemic served as the proverbial nail in the coffin for the complex, Epicentre became known for a rash of crime in its later years.

So far, the company has signed four new businesses, including Portal 123, Cajun Market, Super Icy Brothers and Nostalgia Coffee. As for filling the remaining retail and restaurant spaces, Fitch says that will take time.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

“In terms of a timeline, it’s really hard to say,” Fitch said. “And with that, it does take time. So, there is really no set timeline, but we are really excited for the progress we made and are excited for what is to come.”

On top of incoming tenants, the property will soon undergo infrastructure upgrades. Construction and painting of walkways, stairways, building facades and the courtyard are expected to begin by late spring.

“We are in the process of updating the light fixtures in the garage to LED,” General Manager Samantha Halls said. “We have 24/7 security. We have 24/7 monitoring, we updated the cameras.”