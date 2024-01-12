CHARLOTTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte’s Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Parade is adjusting its route for Saturday.

The parade is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 13 along Tryon Street uptown. It will start at Ninth Street and now end at Third Street.

On Friday, the Charlotte Department of Transportation closed down sections of South Tryon and Brooklyn Village Avenue due to a “loose facade” on the Wells Fargo tower at 550 South Tryon.

The event features more than 100 community organizations, marching bands and step and drill teams. Highlights will include floats with the student winners of the CMS MLK Art and Writing Contests and local performance groups. It is sponsored by Atrium Health.