CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Due to the cold and wet weather this weekend, Charlotte SHOUT!’s main stage shows on Friday and Saturday have been canceled.

The performances were slated for the Ally Main Stage at the Plaza on South Tryon.

Many of the SHOUT! events are still available, however. either indoors or open rain or shine, such as performances at Victoria Yards on Seventh Street, Pianodrome, Endangered Exhibition, SHOUT! Lounge and more.

Some events may be impacted by weather, including POP!, Affinity and the Roaming Gnomes, which will be deflated when necessary.

SHOUT! expects performances to return to normal on Sunday. The art festival runs through April 16 throughout uptown.