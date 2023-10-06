CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The home of the Charlotte Knights will become an urban pumpkin patch this weekend.

Truist Field is hosting the fourth annual Pumpkin Patch Saturday as part of the new-for-2023 Mecklenburg Oktoberfest. The event is produced by the organization behind the Taste of Charlotte Festival.

Crews started laying out hundreds of the orange gourds on the grass Friday, for families to come pick out for purchase. Smaller pumpkins are $10, while the larger ones are $20.

There also will be kids’ attractions and live music, while food and beer can be purchased using festival coins found on the event app or inside the stadium. The biergarten will feature local brews from Olde Mecklenburg, Legion and Gilde breweries.

Bands include Frankfurt Wheelbarrow and Lagerhosen.

Mecklenburg Oktoberfest is free to attend. It runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7.