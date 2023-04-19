CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An entire city block in Uptown Charlotte has become one giant mural. The project was part of Charlotte SHOUT!, but is now a piece of art like can be viewed for years to come.

Alleys are usually dark, dirty, and not flattering to walk through. The new mural is at 100 E. Fourth Street is between a parking garage and multiple high rises. The artists behind the project say it took no time to gather willing artists to participate.

The bright and inspirational mural stretches for an entire city block and was the work of 39 local artists.

“Look what can be done when we have creative freedom, and people can cheer us on,” said mural leader and artist Sydney Duarte.

It’s a dark alley no more. The bright and inspirational mural stretches for an entire city block and was the work of 39 local artists. The project started a month ago, but the results are already stunning. A space people once avoided is now being treated as a walkway.

“If they feel safe, we’ve done a good job,” said Duarte.

The art not only makes the space safe but bright. The alley is called Luminous Lane and aims to bring light to dark places. Among the different subjects within the piece are a few portraits of some very important people to the artists behind the project.

“The wall I am painting, this is (called) “Thank You Pianco.” He is a shaman. I am working within the Amazon jungle. He is reforesting the land that has been stolen from indigenous tribes. He is healing people with plant medicine and bringing animals on the brink of extinction back to life,” Duarte said.

But it’s not just people painted on the alley walls. The art of yarn bombing is also present.

“It’s kinda like when people spray paint, but with yarn,” artist Pam Imhof said.

No matter the method used, the art will stand the test of time. The owners of every building have signed off and promised to keep the mural up.

“Families and younger kids who walk down here will look at these walls and be like, ‘I can do that. I wanna do that someday,’” Imhof said.

The 39 artists who helped with this project ranged from 19 to 72 years old. The project leader says once the mural project started, more building owners decided to sign on.