CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Nearly 2,000 customers are without power Friday night around the First Ward of uptown.

According to Duke Energy, the outages were first reported around 6:30 p.m. and are expected to be restored by 9:45 p.m. The outages means traffic lights are out along Eleventh and Twelfth Street to access Interstate 277. There are backups on those streets, along with southbound Davidson Street.

Duke does not list a reason for the outages.