CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Over 2,000 people were without power near Uptown Charlotte Friday morning as a storm system brought heavy rain through the area, according to Duke Energy.

The Duke Energy Outage Map showed around 2,247 customers without power as of 6:50 a.m.

The outage was caused by “an object coming into contact with our power lines,” the company said.

The outage was first reported around 5:50 a.m. Duke Energy estimated the time of restoration to be around 9 a.m.