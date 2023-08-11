CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for a suspect who they say robbed a United States Postal Service worker at gunpoint in uptown this week.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, in the 900 block of Westbrook Drive, according to the police report.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

The USPS worker, who is a 31-year-old woman, told CMPD that the suspect threatened and robbed her at gunpoint. She told officers that she handed over her belongings, including Dodge Caravan car keys with unknown USPS keys, to the suspect, who then fled the area.

No word on a suspect description at this time.