CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A vacant home in a northwest Charlotte community caught fire July 4th after someone intentionally shot off fireworks into the structure, the Charlotte Fire Department said Wednesday.

Charlotte Fire Department

Fire crews arrived at the scene by 900 Cantwell Street around 12 a.m. with heavy smoke showing from the vacant residence.

The fire was controlled within 17 minutes and an investigation was launched.

Fire officials deemed the cause to be from unknown suspects shooting off fireworks into the home. Estimated losses are around $25,000. No injuries were reported, Charlotte Fire said.