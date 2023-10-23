CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people are injured after a vehicle crashed into a Charlotte Area Transit System bus Monday afternoon.

According to CATS officials, the incident occurred at 4:57 p.m. Oct. 23 when a passenger vehicle made contact with their bus near Central and Louise avenues and left the scene.

There was minor damage to the bus and two people were transported to the Novant Health Presbyterian. Medic said the injuries are minor.