CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A vehicle fire has partially closed Interstate 85 southbound Thursday morning in northeast Charlotte, according to NCDOT.

The incident happened at 10:06 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, on I-85, heading south, near Sugar Creek Road. NCDOT said the two left lanes are closed near Exit 41.

Two of the four lanes are shut down. The expected impact on traffic is high. The area is projected to reopen by 11:06 a.m., officials said.