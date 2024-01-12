CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — No students are injured after a vehicle rear-ended a school bus in Charlotte on Friday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

The accident happened at the intersection of Reddman Road and Paces Glenn Avenue and involved a school bus that was transporting students from Eastway Middle School.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported in this crash.

No word yet on what charges the driver may be facing in this accident.