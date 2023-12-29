CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 5-year-old girl is back at home safe after her father’s vehicle was stolen at a Charlotte gas station this week with her inside, CMPD said.

The frightening encounter occurred at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, at a gas station located at 4530 Sunset Road in north Charlotte.

According to CMPD’s police report, the 36-year-old Charlotte father had stopped at the gas station with his 5-year-old daughter when his 2023 Dodge Challenger was stolen.

At the time of the brazen theft, the 5-year-old little girl was still inside the vehicle, police said.

CMPD officers were able to locate the vehicle just a short distance away with the young girl still inside. The Charlotte man’s firearm was also reportedly stolen from inside the vehicle.

CMPD continues to investigate this crime. Charges in this case include vehicle theft, larceny, and first or second-degree kidnapping, the report states.

Anyone with information is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. You can remain anonymous.